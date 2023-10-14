Female Body Recovered From The Perdido River

October 14, 2023

The body of a female drowning victim was recovered from the Perdido River Friday afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to someone in the water about 3 p.m. Friday in an area near Ruby’s Fish Camp and the Wilson B. Robertson boat launch along the Perdido River.

The incident is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The identity of the victim has not been released as the ECSO awaits confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information has been released.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 