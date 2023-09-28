Wahoos Johnston, Monteverde, Yan Named Southern League All-Stars; Randel Named Manager of the Year

Three Pensacola Blue Wahoos players were recognized for their outstanding 2023 seasons , as Troy Johnston, Patrick Monteverde and Jefry Yan were named to the Southern League All-Star Team. Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel was recognized by his peers as the Southern League Manager of the Year.

Johnston, who was named a Southern League All-Star for Pensacola in 2022, returned to the Blue Wahoos for a second season and had an even more impressive offensive year in 2023. As an everyday first baseman for the Blue Wahoos, Johnston led the league in OPS at .963 and established a career-high mark in home runs with 18. His 83 RBI broke a Blue Wahoos single-season record, and he continued to hit after an August promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. His 116 RBI across two levels were the most in all of Minor League Baseball in 2023.

Monteverde enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him represent the Marlins in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in July. After a dominant start to the season that earned him Southern League Pitcher of the Month honors, the left-handed starter remained effective throughout 21 Double-A starts. He finished with a 10-5 record and a 3.32 ERA, striking out 114 batters in 114 innings and leading qualified Southern League pitchers in winning percentage.

Yan, back for his third season as a member of the Pensacola bullpen, was handed closer duties mid-season and ultimately picked up 13 saves in 14 tries. The lefty finished 3-3 with a 3.71 ERA with the Blue Wahoos, striking out an impressive 91 batters in 51.0 innings and holding opponents to a .201 average.

Randel becomes the first Pensacola manager ever to win Southern League Manager of the Year honors, and just the second Marlins Double-A manager to be recognized by his league (Carlos Tosca, Portland Sea Dogs, 1996). In his third year as Blue Wahoos manager, he led the club to its best winning percentage in franchise history (.581) and has followed up a championship season in 2022 with another appearance in the Southern League Championship Series. Despite balancing 63 different players who suited up for the Blue Wahoos in the regular season, Randel maintained a steady hand and saw the Blue Wahoos secure a winning record in all but one month.

The Blue Wahoos lost game two of the Southern League Championship Series Tuesday night, ending their season.

by Erick Bremer