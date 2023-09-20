One Shot Outside Middle School In Escambia County

September 20, 2023

One person was shot outside a middle school in Escambia County Tuesday night.

About 8:30 p.m. shots were fired from a vehicle on Langley Avenue outside of Workman Middle School.

“Officers who were inside the school during a basketball game were alerted to the shooting and went outside to investigate. They located one adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition,” Pensacola Police Department Office Mike Wood said. “The school was placed in lockdown until officers could determine that it was safe for those inside to leave.”

PPD is currently looking for suspects and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (850 435-1900 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 