Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 1, 2023
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Pensacola High at Tate
- Northview at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Jay at Freeport
- Navarre at Pine Forest
- Washington at West Florida
- Pensacola Catholic at Escambia
- Lincoln at Pace
- Milton at Niceville
- Gulf Breeze at Crestview
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Florida A&M
ALABAMA
- Walton (DeFuniak Springs) at Flomaton
- W.S. Neal at McIntosh
- UMS-Wright at T.R. Miller
- Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 35 (Thursday)
Pictured: Week one saw Northview at Flomaton on August 25. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
