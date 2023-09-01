Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Pensacola High at Tate

Northview at Escambia County (Atmore)

Jay at Freeport

Navarre at Pine Forest

Washington at West Florida

Pensacola Catholic at Escambia

Lincoln at Pace

Milton at Niceville

Gulf Breeze at Crestview

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Florida A&M

ALABAMA

Walton (DeFuniak Springs) at Flomaton

W.S. Neal at McIntosh

UMS-Wright at T.R. Miller

Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 35 (Thursday)

Pictured: Week one saw Northview at Flomaton on August 25. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.