Work To Start On $7 Million Highway 89 Resurfacing In Santa Rosa County

August 2, 2023

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin work in August on a $7 million resurfacing project on Highway  89 from north of Highway 87 to Spanish Trail north of Allentown.

This 13-mile project also includes turnout widening, drainage improvements, new guardrail, new signage and pavement markings.

When Santa Rosa County Schools are in session, no lane closures will be permitted between Sweet Memory Lane and Calvary Church Road from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., or from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Access to adjacent commercial and residential properties will be maintained at all times.

This project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

