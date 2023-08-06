Wintford Lamar Dortch

Mr. Wintford Lamar Dortch, age 70, passed away, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Century, FL, He was born, June 4, 1953, in Atmore, AL; and has resided in Atmore and the surrounding area most of his life. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church. He was a former employee of Masland Carpets and Southern Aluminum.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Bernard Dortch and Juanita Hilda Rigby, one daughter, Tara Dortch Nelson, and one brother, Donald Edward Dortch.

He is survived by his three brothers, Duane (Esther) Dortch, of Flomaton, AL; Ronnie (Mary) Dortch, of East Brewton, AL; Winston (Lynn) Dortch, of Cantonment, FL; three grandchildren, Amy Morris, Cierra Caraway, Dallas Rivers, seven great-grandchildren, Serenity Phillips, Chandler Rivers, Ella Phillips, Rowynn Rivers, Maliyah Phillips, Branson Bridges, Luxton Rivers, and church family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Pastor: Gene King and Pastor: Glenn Weber officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 from 9 a.m. until service time 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Calvin Schrock, Cervin Hirsch, Don Little, Lester Weber, Lester Huber, and Harold Weldy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Hicks, Jim Hochstetler, and Don Utz.