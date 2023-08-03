‘Unimaginable Tragedy’ — Marine’s Family Members – Ages 33, 6 And 7 – Drown Near NAS Pensacola

August 3, 2023

The bodies of a U.S. Marine’s family have been recovered at NAS Pensacola in an “unimaginable tragedy”.

Wednesday night, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to NAS Pensacola to assist NAS Police. When deputies arrived, they assisted in recovering a 33-year-old female who had washed ashore near Barrancas Beach.

Deputies were advised that two juveniles, ages 6 and 7, were believed to have been in the water with the female. The ECSO, U.S. Navy, and Escambia County Search and Rescue utilized all available search efforts into the morning hours of August 3.

At around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, the two juveniles’ bodies were recovered near the shoreline.

The woman and two children were family members of a U.S. Marine who had an address onboard NAS Pensacola, according to the ECSO.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this time,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

