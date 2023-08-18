Una Annette ‘Ann’ Godwin Miller

August 18, 2023

Una Annette “Ann” Godwin Miller, age 90, of Ringgold, GA passed away on August 16, 2023 in Dalton, GA. She was born on November 1, 1932 in Oak Grove, FL to Lawrence Floyd Godwin and Annie Leona Greer Godwin. She cherished trips with her husband to the mountains. She also loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert F. Miller, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Miller and her siblings, Evelyn, Hazel, Janice, Windell and Louis.

She is survived by children: Robert (Tammy) Miller, Brenda (Carlos) Ferley, Eddie Miller, and Michael (Patty) Miller; twelve grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Oak Grove, FL with Bro. Dennis Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Miller, Eddie Miller, Cory Suckley, Ashton Suckley, Robbie Miller, AJ Miller and Robert “Bud” Miller.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Miller and Joey Davidson.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 