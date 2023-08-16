Plan Ahead: Perdido Landfill To Close A Couple Of Days

August 16, 2023

The Perdido Landfill will be closed for a couple of days for work.

The landfill, at 13009 Beulah Road, will be closed Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4 while crews install the landfill’s new scale house building. The landfill will re-open for regular hours Tuesday, September 5.

Residents are encouraged to bring any solid waste to the landfill prior to closing at 5 p.m. Friday, September 1. Landfill customers with large loads that require manual offloading are asked to deliver loads no later than 4:30 p.m. Large loads delivered after 4:30 p.m. will not be accepted until regular hours Tuesday, September 5.

For more information, call (850) 937-2160.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

