Northview Seniors Celebrate Senior Sunrise; Brave Heat, Humidity To Paint Their Parking Spaces

Members of the Northview High School Class of 2024 braved the heat and humidity Friday to paint their senior parking spaces. They also marked their upcoming year with a senior sunrise event on Pensacola Beach Saturday morning.

Many will finish their painting job on Monday. The parking space painting event was a fundraiser for the senior class.

