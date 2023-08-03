New Tate Aggies Video Scoreboard Is Up And Running

The new video scoreboard at Tate High School is up and running at Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

In addition to scores and game information, the board can be used to display hype videos before the games, senior interviews and more.

The Aggies will host Washington in kickoff classic on Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

The video board was privately funded by football boosters.

Pictured: The new Tate Aggies video scoreboard is operational. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.