New $40 Million Offer For OLF-8 From Tampa Real Estate Firm

Escambia County has received a new $40 million offer for the OLF-8 site from a Tampa real estate firm, but it’s going to need some work.

The Eisenhower Property Group submitted the $40 million offer for 540 acres of OLF on Nine Mile Road. The county was originally selling 540 acres, but the county commission has indicated the desire to hold back about 250 acres for job creation.

“I see some issues with the offer, chief among them is the guidance that the BCC already gave signalling that we will reserve 250 acres for job creation,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “I would expect that this offer will have to be re-tooled.”

Eisenhower’s offer was a simple three-page document without great detail. They are offering $1 million in earnest money, plus an extra $100,000 deposit if the closing date is extended for 30 days.

The offer does not mention the OLF-8 Master Plan, but Eisenhower is requesting that the county “cooperate fully” with rezoning efforts, Comprehensive Plan amendments and form a community development district.

The Eisenhower offer has a deadline of August 31.

D.R. Horton had offered $42 million for the full acreage, but recently dropped their offer to $24.1 million for 297 acres. D.R. Horton proposed to use 99 acres for commercial use including restaurants, retail, offices, medical and a town center. Their plan also shows 170 acres with 1,133 residential units, including 360 townhomes and 336 apartments.

Bergosh said he expects “several more” offers on the property in the coming weeks.

A recent unrelated press release states “Eisenhower Property Group (EPG), headquartered in Tampa, Fla., is a multi-faceted real estate firm that acquires, oversees, and manages the development of mixed-use projects with a heavy focus on residential. Founded in 2004, EPG is now one of Florida’s largest firms with approximately 17,000 residential units currently under development across the state. EPG is committed to preserving the land in a way that leverages the natural beauty of lakes, creeks, and open spaces, while combining it with planned amenities that appeal to a Florida lifestyle.”