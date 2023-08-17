Mom Of Alleged Home Depot Shooter Now Behind Bars In Escambia County

The mother charged with helping her son in last week’s Home Depot murder is now in the Escambia County Jail.

Sheila Agee, 50, is being held without bond on a charge of principal to first degree murder.

She is accused of helping to coordinate the murder of 18-year old Brooklyn Sims by her 20-year old son, Keith Agee last Friday inside the Home Depot on Davis Highway. Sheila Agee reportedly gave Sims a ride to work at the store.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the mother and son collaborated in the hours leading up to the murder in a series of text messages. She was arrested Monday in Washington County, Alabama, and extradited to Florida to face charges.

