Man Hit His Neighbor, Age 72, With A Shovel And Threatened To Kill Him, ECSO Says

August 8, 2023

An Escambia County man has been charged with hitting a man in his 70s and threatening to kill him with a shovel.

Richard Patrick Erie, 54, was charged with one count each of battery on a person 65 years or older and aggravated assault on a person 65 years or older.

The 72-year old victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office he was working in his garden when Erie walked up and grabbed a shovel. Erie shoved the victim to the ground using the shovel handle, then applied force on the victim’s neck with the shovel while threatening to kill him, according to an ECSO arrest report. The victim said Erie was intoxicated.

According to the report, Erie and the victim are nextdoor neighbors.

Erie requested a lawyer and would not speak with deputies following the incident.

Erie was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 