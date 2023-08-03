Jessie Franklin ‘Frank’ Hansford

Jessie Franklin “Frank” Hansford, 82, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away July 31, 2023.

Frank was born in Altha, Florida on November 24, 1940. He spent most of his childhood in Altha, Florida. Later his family moved to Pensacola Florida, where he graduated from Pensacola High School. Frank retired from Monsanto after 38 years of service as an Instrument Mechanic. After a few years of retirement, he went to work for Faith Chapel Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Franklin Hansford; mother, Ida Lucille Hansford; and son, Jeffrey David Hansford.

He was a member of Gonzalez Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. In his free time he loved watching his grandchildren play sports, camping, fishing, vacationing with friends, and spending time with his family.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carleen Hansford; son, Jesse Franklin Hansford, II (Cindy); daughter, Lorri Michelle Seibert (Mac); grandchildren, Jesse Franklin Hansford, III (Morgan), Jeffrey Hansford (Jordan), Mac Seibert, IV, Chase Seibert, Lauren Bloodworth (Ethan), Kadie McGill (Haden), Kaleb Purvis (Caroline), and Kris Purvis (Kaitlin); brother, David Hansford (Celine); seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 2:00pm. Friends and family will gather in the Chapel of Peace for the service.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at HCA Florida West Hospital for taking care of Frank as his health declined this year.