Here Is The Schedule For This Week’s School Orientations

Orientations for many public schools in Escambia County are this week.

August 7 — 9-11 a.m. — Tate High 9th Grade

August 7 — 9-11 a.m. – All Elementary Schools

August 7 — 1 pm — Bailey Middle, Brown Barge Middle, Workman Middle

August 8 — 9:30 a.m. — Beulah Middle, Ernest Ward Middle

August 8 — 1 pm — Ransom Middle

August 8 — 10 a.m. – noon — Escambia Westgate

August 3 — 1 pm — Ferry Pass Middle

August 8 — 1:30 pm — Northview High

August 9 — 1 pm — Bellview Middle

Pensacola High, Escambia High, Pine Forest High and West Florida High orientations were last week.