Here Is The Schedule For This Week’s School Orientations

August 6, 2023

Orientations for many public schools in Escambia County are this week.

  • August 7 — 9-11 a.m. — Tate High 9th Grade
  • August 7 — 9-11 a.m. – All Elementary Schools
  • August 7 — 1 pm — Bailey Middle, Brown Barge Middle, Workman Middle
  • August 8 — 9:30 a.m. — Beulah Middle, Ernest Ward Middle
  • August 8 — 1 pm — Ransom Middle
  • August 8 — 10 a.m. – noon — Escambia Westgate
  • August 3 — 1 pm — Ferry Pass Middle
  • August 8 — 1:30 pm — Northview High
  • August 9 — 1 pm — Bellview Middle

Pensacola High, Escambia High, Pine Forest High and West Florida High orientations were last week.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 