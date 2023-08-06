Here Is The Schedule For This Week’s School Orientations
August 6, 2023
Orientations for many public schools in Escambia County are this week.
- August 7 — 9-11 a.m. — Tate High 9th Grade
- August 7 — 9-11 a.m. – All Elementary Schools
- August 7 — 1 pm — Bailey Middle, Brown Barge Middle, Workman Middle
- August 8 — 9:30 a.m. — Beulah Middle, Ernest Ward Middle
- August 8 — 1 pm — Ransom Middle
- August 8 — 10 a.m. – noon — Escambia Westgate
- August 3 — 1 pm — Ferry Pass Middle
- August 8 — 1:30 pm — Northview High
- August 9 — 1 pm — Bellview Middle
Pensacola High, Escambia High, Pine Forest High and West Florida High orientations were last week.
