Here Are The 10 Cars And Trucks Stolen Most Often In Florida
August 8, 2023
The vehicle with the highest theft rate in Florida last year was a pickup truck.
That was the findings in a recent analysis of the most stolen vehicles in each state conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB.
Full size Ford pickup trucks topped the list in Florida.
Here were Florida’s top 10 stolen vehicles in 2022 according to NICB, listed with the most frequent vehicle year stolen and the number of thefts:
- Ford pickup (full size) – 2006 – 2,030
- Honda Accord – 2021 – 1,003
- Nissan Altima – 2015 – 1,000
- Chevrolet pickup (full size) – 2021- 992
- Toyota Camry – 2021 – 898
- Toyota Corolla – 2021 – 887
- Honda Civic – 2020 – 772
- Dodge Charger – 2021 – 639
- Honda CR-V – 2021 – 580
- Hyundai Sonata – 2013 – 577
Nationally, the top 10 stolen vehicles and model year most often stolen were:
- Chevrolet pickup (full size), 2004
- Ford pickup (full size) 2006
- Honda Civic, 2000
- Honda Accord, 1997
- Hyundai Sonata, 2013
- Hyundai Elantra, 2017
- Kia Optima, 2015
- Toyota Camry, 2021
- GMC pickup (full size), 2005
- Honda CR-V, 2001
More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen, NICB said.
Vehicle theft rates for sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia, followed those of full-size pickups, with recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias between 87 and 95 percent. Social media trends were a likely factor in their high theft rankings in 2022.
