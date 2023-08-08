Here Are The 10 Cars And Trucks Stolen Most Often In Florida

The vehicle with the highest theft rate in Florida last year was a pickup truck.

That was the findings in a recent analysis of the most stolen vehicles in each state conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB.

Full size Ford pickup trucks topped the list in Florida.

Here were Florida’s top 10 stolen vehicles in 2022 according to NICB, listed with the most frequent vehicle year stolen and the number of thefts:

Ford pickup (full size) – 2006 – 2,030 Honda Accord – 2021 – 1,003 Nissan Altima – 2015 – 1,000 Chevrolet pickup (full size) – 2021- 992 Toyota Camry – 2021 – 898 Toyota Corolla – 2021 – 887 Honda Civic – 2020 – 772 Dodge Charger – 2021 – 639 Honda CR-V – 2021 – 580 Hyundai Sonata – 2013 – 577

Nationally, the top 10 stolen vehicles and model year most often stolen were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size), 2004

Ford pickup (full size) 2006

Honda Civic, 2000

Honda Accord, 1997

Hyundai Sonata, 2013

Hyundai Elantra, 2017

Kia Optima, 2015

Toyota Camry, 2021

GMC pickup (full size), 2005

Honda CR-V, 2001

More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen, NICB said.

Vehicle theft rates for sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia, followed those of full-size pickups, with recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias between 87 and 95 percent. Social media trends were a likely factor in their high theft rankings in 2022.