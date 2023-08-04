Free School Supplies, Food And Fun At Several Back To School Weekend Events

Several back to school events with free supplies, food, fun and games, and more are planned this weekend in the North Escambia area.

Back School Event — Pensacola Fairgrounds

A back to school event will be held Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Pensacola Fairgrounds. While supplies last, Jubilee Church and community partners will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies, provide haircuts for kids and boxes of food and produce. Everything is free.

St. Monica’s Back To School Bash

A Back to School Bash will be held at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be fellowship food, outdoor fun with a water slide and water games, hot dogs and drinks. Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last. St. Monica’s is located at 699 South Highway 95A, Cantonment.

Back To School Youth Summer Jam Century

A Back to School Youth Summer Jam will be held Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at McMurray Park in Century, hosted by Greater Glory Youth Ministry. There will be food, a waterslide, games and a backpack giveaway.

Back To School Bash — Quintette Community Center

A Back to School Bash will begin at noon Saturday, August 5 at the Quintette Community Center. There will be free school supplies, food, fun and more.

Molino Community Center Back To School Bash

A Molino Back to School Bash will be held Sunday, August 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A. There will be games, food and school supplies at the event hosted by Highland Baptist Church.