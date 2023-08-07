Florida Gas Prices Reach A New 2023 High, AAA Says

August 7, 2023

Florida gas prices are inching lower again after surging an average of 18 cents per gallon, last week. On Friday, the state average reached a new 2023 high of $3.84 per gallon – topping the previous high of $3.72, set back in April, AAA said.

This is the fourth consecutive weekly jump at the pump. Sunday’s state average of $3.83 per gallon is 57 cents per gallon more than what Florida drivers paid on Independence Day.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday was $3.59. A low of $3.39 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.29 at a station on Nine Mile Road

“Florida gas prices are now the highest since August of last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These surging prices have been driven by a couple of factors. Extreme temperatures along the gulf coast has kept refineries from operating at full capacity. Globally, oil prices are significantly higher than a month ago, as OPEC production cuts cause global oil supplies to tighten.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 