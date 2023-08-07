Florida Gas Prices Reach A New 2023 High, AAA Says

Florida gas prices are inching lower again after surging an average of 18 cents per gallon, last week. On Friday, the state average reached a new 2023 high of $3.84 per gallon – topping the previous high of $3.72, set back in April, AAA said.

This is the fourth consecutive weekly jump at the pump. Sunday’s state average of $3.83 per gallon is 57 cents per gallon more than what Florida drivers paid on Independence Day.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday was $3.59. A low of $3.39 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.29 at a station on Nine Mile Road

“Florida gas prices are now the highest since August of last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These surging prices have been driven by a couple of factors. Extreme temperatures along the gulf coast has kept refineries from operating at full capacity. Globally, oil prices are significantly higher than a month ago, as OPEC production cuts cause global oil supplies to tighten.”