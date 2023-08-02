Escambia School Board Approves Tentative Budget, Lower Millage Rate

August 2, 2023

The Escambia County school board approved a tentative millage rate and budget during a special meeting Tuesday.

The board approved a total tentative millage rate of 5.144. It’s a rate lower than the current year rate of 5.274 mills, but due to rising home values, it will generally cost many taxpayers more.

Due to increased property values, the total tax collected will increase. The total millage rate to be levied exceeds the roll-back rate by 9.60%, A lower rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and must be advertised as such.

The board will vote on approving the final millage rate and budget at a meeting in September.

The district’s total budget is set at almost $740 million.

Pictured: Escambia County School Board District 5 member Bill Slayton makes a millage motion during a special meeting Tuesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 