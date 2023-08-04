Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2021 Drug Deal Gone Wrong Double Murder

A 20-year old Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two people in a 2021 drug deal gone wrong.

Nathan Douglas Brown was convicted Thursday on two counts of first degree murder for the shooting deaths of 26-year old Natalie Greenough and 25-year old David Purchase on November 9, 2021.

Prosecutors said Brown and his co-defendant, then 15-year-old Hunter Carroll, attempted to rob Greenough and Purchase during a drug deal on Waycross Avenue near Stonewall Avenue, south of Gulf Beach Highway, in Warrington.

Carroll is awaiting trial; he is due back in court on October 4.