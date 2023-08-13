Century Woman Charged With Striking Deputy In The Face

August 13, 2023

A Century woman has been charged with allegedly resisting arrest and hitting a deputy in the face.

Amanda E. Hopkins, 33, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, both felonies.

Hopkins was being taken into custody at her residence when she resisted, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

She grabbed a deputy’s arm, fell to the ground and refused to stand up, refused to get into the patrol vehicle, and forced deputies to pull her into the vehicle, according to an arrest report. As she continued to resist, a handcuff slid off her wrist and she struck a deputy in the chin, an arrest report states.

The deputy refused medical treatment.

Hopkins was released on a $20,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 