Century Failed To Properly Test Drinking Water For Lead, Copper For A Full Year

Century has notified utility customers that they failed to test drinking water for lead and copper for an entire year as required by the state.

From July 2022 through June 2023, the town “failed to take all of our required samples from our water distribution system” for lead and copper, according to a notice recently sent to customers. “Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets health standards.”

“This puts us in violation of our requirement,” the town said.

The notice continued to say there is no action needed from customers at this time.

“You may continue to drink the water…If the situation ever arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, we will notify you within 24 hours.”

The notice states that “Infants and children who drink water containing lead in excess of the action level could experience delays in their physical or mental development. Children could show slight deficits in attention span and learning abilities. Adults who drink this water over many years could develop kidney problems or high blood pressure.”

In addition, the town’s notice continues to say that “some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage.”

Century Utilities said they planned to sample the water system again in July and amend procedures to ensure required sampling is conducted.

In July, NorthEscambia.com reported that Century failed to properly test drinking water for lead and copper during 2022 while failing to test for the inorganic contaminants nitrate and nitrite.