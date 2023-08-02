Century Council President Questions Why Accountant Has Missed Meetings For Three Months

Century’s town council president wants to know why the town’s accountant has been a no-show at recent meetings.

Accountant Robert Hudson provides monthly financial reports to the council and is scheduled to attend at least one meeting a month to present those reports and answer questions. The reports were distributed at Tuesday night’s meeting, but Hudson did not attend. No explanation was provided by town staff.

“Somebody make a note to find out what is going on with our financial advisor,” council president Luis Gomez, Jr. said. “He’s not made any of these meetings in the last three months.”

