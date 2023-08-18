Cantonment Woman Charged After Throwing Rocks And Bricks At Three People, ECSO Says

August 18, 2023

A Cantonment woman is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing brings and rocks at three people “placing them all in fear for their lives”.

Lea Ann Mathis, 33, ws charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

One victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she was inside her home with her boyfriend when they heard a loud banging outside where they found Mathis screaming obscenities and hitting the home with a stick. Mathis then threw multiple bricks at the victims while they were on the porch. She then went next door, retrieved various sized rocks and returned. She threw those rocks at the two victims, plus a neighbor that had arrived, according to an arrest report.

There were no injuries reported.

The ECSO report does not indicate what prompted Mathis in her alleged actions.

Bond for Mathis was set at $12,000.

Comments

One Response to “Cantonment Woman Charged After Throwing Rocks And Bricks At Three People, ECSO Says”

  1. Steve on August 18th, 2023 2:03 am

    So sad, Lea had so much potential to do good in life.





