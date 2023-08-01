Cantonment Man Sentenced To Federal Prison On Firearm And Drug Charges

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to federal prison on firearm and drug charges.

Foster Darnell Johnson, Sr., 37, was sentenced to eight years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, hydrocodone, and large volumes of marijuana.

During the early morning hours of August 13, 2022, Johnson returned home with his wife from an evening of drinking.

A domestic dispute ensued, and Johnson fired a pistol down the hallway of the second story of the residence where three minor children had been sleeping. Johnson then entered one of the minor children’s bedrooms with the pistol, at which point his wife dialed 911, in fear of her and her children’s lives.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence and secured a search warrant.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement discovered two shotguns, one of which was an AR-style shotgun, co-located with over 18 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, digital scales, and plastic baggies, in

Johnson’s bedroom.

Deputies also located the pistol used during the domestic violence incident, the discharged casing, and a “significant volume” of ammunition.

Johnson was a prior convicted felon, had two previous convictions of battery domestic violence, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Johnson’s imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release during which he will be required to participate in anger management and domestic violence counseling.

“Removing firearms from the hands of violent felons, here an intoxicated drug trafficker who had twice been convicted of domestic battery, undoubtedly makes our community safer,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody. “The deputies of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their swift response to this volatile situation. With their dedicated efforts, we remain committed to fighting violent crime and holding criminals accountable for their conduct.”

The ATF was also involved in the investigation.