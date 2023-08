Atmore Murder Suspect Arrested

An Atmore murder suspect has been arrested.

Antonio LeMarcus Pettaway II of Mobile was wanted for the shooting death of Jatyrain Aquamini Tolbert on July 25.

Atmore Police responded to a traffic collision on Brooks Lane to find that a driver had been shot. Tolbert was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he died a short time later.

Pettaway, 19, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.