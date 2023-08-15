Arson Investigation Opened After Cantonment House Fire That Injured Firefighter

August 15, 2023

A residential fire that injured a firefighter Sunday afternoon in Cantonment is being investigated as an arson.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 110 block of Griggs Street, near Carver Park.  Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find smoke showing the eaves of the home and brought the fire under control by 4:49 p.m.

One ECFR firefighter was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. The nature of the injuries and the condition of the firefighter were not released. There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators determined that the fire originated from “several” points throughout the home. The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations was called to the scene.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the residents that were displaced.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Arson Investigation Opened After Cantonment House Fire That Injured Firefighter”

  1. Rita Clemons on August 15th, 2023 1:36 am

    This is my neighbors owned by Mr. Johnson.He was the sweetist man and I am glad he wont see this.It would have brought him heartaches.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 