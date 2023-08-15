Arson Investigation Opened After Cantonment House Fire That Injured Firefighter

A residential fire that injured a firefighter Sunday afternoon in Cantonment is being investigated as an arson.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 110 block of Griggs Street, near Carver Park. Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find smoke showing the eaves of the home and brought the fire under control by 4:49 p.m.

One ECFR firefighter was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. The nature of the injuries and the condition of the firefighter were not released. There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators determined that the fire originated from “several” points throughout the home. The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations was called to the scene.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the residents that were displaced.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.