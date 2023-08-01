‘Armed And Dangerous’ Homicide Suspect Wanted By Atmore Police

August 1, 2023

The Atmore Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect that they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year old Antonio LeMarcus Pettaway II of Mobile.

Atmore Police said Pettaway is wanted for the  death of a driver July 25 on Brooks Lane in Atmore. Police responded to a traffic collision to find that the driver had been shot. The male was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he died a short time later.

Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said anyone that sees Pettaway should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

“He may possibly be in the Mobile area,” McMann said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 