Adam Harrison Selected As Escambia County Interim Fire Chief

Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Adam Harrison has been named interim Fire Chief, effective August 12.

Harrison began his tenure with ECFR in 1993 as a volunteer firefighter on Pensacola Beach. He became a certified firefighter in 1996, eventually advancing to a full-time role with ECFR in 2001. After a series of promotions, including becoming a lieutenant in 2004 and a battalion chief of logistics in 2014, Chief Harrison was promoted to battalion chief on “B Watch” over the northern half of Escambia County in 2017.

“It is a privilege to promote Adam Harrison to the interim fire chief role for Escambia County Fire Rescue,” said Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno. “Chief Harrison has spent several years with ECFR and has displayed a tremendous work ethic and leadership capabilities. I’m excited to see Chief Harrison succeed as he leads the largest fire department in the panhandle.”

“I’m very excited to name Chief Adam Harrison as the interim fire chief for Escambia County Fire Rescue,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “He is a natural leader who has served the citizens of Escambia County dutifully, and I’m confident in his abilities to lead this department.”

Harrison’s duties as interim fire chief will include supervising fire rescue staff, providing oversight and directing the implementation of internal operations, managing expenditures to the approved annual budget, developing goals and objectives, and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Harrison has served during numerous disasters, both natural and man-made. He served during local hurricane disasters for Hurricanes Opal, Ivan, Dennis and Sally. Additionally, he served deployments during the aftermath of Hurricanes Charley, Katrina, Michael, and Ian, and provided on-scene assistance following the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack on December 6, 2019.

Harrison has served on numerous teams with ECFR, including as the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force leader during deployments and as the Fireground Survival and Rapid Intervention Team instructor. He also has served as an instructor for USAR and live fire training.