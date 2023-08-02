Pensacola Pounds 21 Hits In 12-9 Win Over Shuckers

The sun was still bright, the crowd just settled and game still fresh when the Blue Wahoos batted Wednesday in the second inning.

Thirteen batters, 10 hits, eight runs and 25 minutes later, it foreshadowed how this game would evolve.

Led by Griffin Conine and José Devers, both of whom went 4-for-5 and drove in two runs apiece, the Blue Wahoos clubbed 21 hits – second-most in franchise history – in a 12-9 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers.

A crowd of 3,657 at Blue Wahoos Stadium watched the Blue Wahoos jump to an 8-1 lead, following that second-inning explosion, then saw Biloxi trim big deficits three times into three runs.

In a game that lasted 3 hours and 2 minutes, the teams combined for 33 hits, 41 baserunners, 21 runs and eight pitchers. The outcome was not sealed until Zach McCambley retired the last three batters he faced following a pair of ninth-inning runs from Biloxi.

Appropriately, this game was followed by the final Wednesday fireworks display of the season, provided by Pensacola’s Hiles-McLeod Insurance company. The Blue Wahoos stage mid-week shows during the time when area schools are out for summer break.

Conine, who has etched his name in Blue Wahoos history with a variety of hitting records, produced his first 4-hit game since 2019 when he was playing for the Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts as a Toronto Blue Jays prospect. His line drive to the mound in the eighth inning was caught to thwart a 5-for-5 night.

But it was a good sign for Conine, his 20th multi-hit game, and Devers with his hot bat, on a night where the Blue Wahoos needed a pinball game-like performance to hold off the Shuckers.

Biloxi entered averaging 8.1 runs per-game in the 16 games they played since mid-July. The Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, lead all Double-A during that stretch with a .303 team batting average.

After five innings Wednesday, the Blue Wahoos already had 15 hits. By then, every batter in their lineup had at least one hit. Five had two hits.

With exception of Nasim Nuñez, everyone had scored at least one run.

They first blew open the scoreboard with eight consecutive hits in the second inning. Will Banfield led off with single and scored a run, then came back up and clubbed a 3-run homer. He went 3-for-5. Conine and Devers both had RBI hits in the inning, along with newcomer Jacob Berry, who was among three others – Nuñez and Dalvy Rosaro – with multiple hits.

Evan Fitterer made his 16th start on the mound this season for the Blue Wahoos. The righthander had an 8-1 lead in the fifth inning but missed a chance to get the win after loading the bases with a pair of walks, then giving up a grand slam to Wes Clarke. He was lifted for Austin Roberts, who provided a pair of hitless innings to quell the Shuckers’ momentum.

The series with Biloxi continues on Thursday with “Mullet Thursday” featuring the Blue Wahoos in their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos