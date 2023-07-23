Woman Wanted In Florida Arrested In Atmore On Drug, Theft Charges After Shoplifting Report

July 23, 2023

A woman wanted in Escambia County, Florida, was arrested on multiple charges in Atmore after a shoplifting report.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a local store to investigate the shoplifting report, but they were unable to substantiate that anyone was shoplifting. But they found that  29-year old Christiane Tayler McCurry had an outstanding warrant for battery from the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

Inside her vehicle, officers discovered two cigarettes containing marijuana and a glass pipe with residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. An officer found McMurray wearing a pair of shorts under her clothing that still had a price tag attached, and she confessed to the theft, Atmore Police said.

McMurray was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton on charges of criminal trespass third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property fourth degree, possession of marijuana second degree, and fugitive from justice. She was held without bond awaiting extradition to Escambia County, Florida.

