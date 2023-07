Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $28K Sold In Beulah

Someone is over $28,000 richer after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Beulah.

The ticket sold at the Publix on Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road was one of two winning tickets in Sunday’s midday drawing and is worth $28,725.68. The other winning ticket was sold in Stuart, Florida.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 4-10-19-23-33.