Three People Shot At Olive Road Apartment Complex

July 30, 2023

Three people were shot at an Escambia County apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Pensacola Police said the shooting happened at the Northwoods Apartments on Olive Road near 9th avenue sometime before 5 p.m.

“Police responded to a local hospital after one of the victims managed to drive themselves to the hospital after being shot,” Officer Gregory Gordon, public information officer, said in a release.

PPD responded to the apartment complex and found “evidence of gunfire”.

At last report, three victims were being treated. An update on their condition was not available.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by William Reynolds 

 