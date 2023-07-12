State Charges Cantonment Woman With Exploitation Of Elderly Person, Credit Card Fraud

State authorities recently charged a Cantonment woman with fraud and elderly exploitation for allegedly defrauding an elderly person.

Pamela Suzanne McCann was charged with two counts of felony fraudulent use of credit cards more than two times in six months, and felony exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), the victim was an 84-year old female suffering from numerous serious age-related illnesses that was confined to a walker and wheelchair until they fell. The victim was admitted to the hospital and rehabilitation faculties.

McCann worked fo a company as a senior care advocate, according to court documents.

The MCFU said McCann was added to the victim’s American Express account and later made thousands of dollars in charges. The agency said McCann was an unauthorized user on a Capital One account belonging to the victim, with McCann’s card totalling $2,443 in charges to McCann’s insurance company, power company, Verizon, restaurants and gas stations.

The victim’s AT&T account reached a balance of $2,317, according to investigators, for 16 devices — five phones and an Apple iPad with McCann as the registered user, five phones registered to McCann’s husband, four wearable devices for which McCann’s husband was the registered user, and one additional iPad with “Apple iPad” as the registered user.

McCann was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.