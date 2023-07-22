Second Pedestrian Hit On North Century Boulevard Has Passed Away

The second Brewton woman struck by a vehicle July 6 in Century has passed away.

Jessica Ann Mathis, 34, passed away this week at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Jenny Theresa Ackerman, 53, passed away the day following the crash.

Both were walking across a North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) construction zone near Rudolph Street, in front of the Vallarta restaurant, about 8:30 p.m.. It is commonplace for restaurant patrons to park across the four-lane highway at an abandoned building and walk across the road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year old Flat Rock, Alabama, man was traveling southbound when he noticed the pedestrians walking across the road. He attempted to swerve and avoid a collision but struck Mathis.

Troopers said Ackerman then entered the roadway to render aid, and was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 71-year old Brewton man. FHP said he failed to see the woman.

Both drivers and three passengers — ages 1, 7 and 35 — in the pickup were not injured.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS, Flomaton MedStar EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, MedStar Air Care helicopter and ShandsCair helicopter responded to the crash.

