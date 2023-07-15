Prosecutors Seek Witness As Ladarius Clardy Homicide Trial Set To Begin

July 15, 2023

Jury selection is set to being Monday in the July 2021 murder of 18-year old Ladarius Clardy, and the State Attorney’s Office is attempting to locate a witness in the case.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Jury selection begins Monday in the case against Da’Quavion Snowden, 23, one of two charged with Clardy’s murder.

The Office of the State Attorney said they are attempting to locate Zityra Terrell, also known as Zityra Robbins, who was a witness in the homicide. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Attorney Investigator Wright at (850) 200-6903.

Da’Quavion Snowden’s brother Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr. is awaiting trial and is due back in court in late September.

Charges in the case were dropped against Timothy Donaill Knight, Terrell Taquez Parker and Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. due to a lack of evidence.

Written by William Reynolds 

 