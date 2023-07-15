Officials Say $500 Million Roof Replacement ‘Community Alert’ Mailer Is A Scam

An investigation has been launched, and Escambia County officials are warning resident that a “Community Alert” about a $500 million roofing program is a scam.

NorthEscambia.com received multiple reports that residents across the North Escambia area received the letter advising that up to $75,000 was available for a new roof.

Escambia County says it is a scam, and “residents are urged not to call or give sensitive information over the phone”.

“They tell you when you call that it’s a ‘county approved’ program,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said. “It is predatory lending~ trying to get you to finance a new roof or windows in your home. Please share the word not to fall into the financing trap.”

NorthEscambia.com called the number, and the representative quickly hung up on us.

Anyone that received the letter and contacted the number is urged to contact the Florida Office of Financial Regulation at (813) 218-5308.

There is an Escambia County program that can help residents with their roof, if they meet income guidelines and live with a designated Community Development Area (CRA) in portions of the Cantonment, Ensley, Palafox, Atwood, Barrancas, Brownsville Englewood, Oakfield or Warrington areas.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.