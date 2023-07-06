Northview High FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention

The Northview High School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

The Northview FFA received second place in the state for the Chapter Advocacy Award. The Northview FFA Alumni was awarded third place Outstanding Alumni Affiliate.

James Gruenwald received his State FFA Degree.

Wyatt Ramsey competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event representing District 1.

Northview FFA President Cody Pugh was elected District 1 president.

Editor’s note: Other area schools attended the convention, and we will cover their accomplishments in future stories.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.