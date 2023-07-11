International Paper Assembles More Than 500 Feminine Care Kits For Community

July 11, 2023

Employee volunteers at International Paper Pensacola gathered recently to assemble more than 500 feminine care kits to end “period poverty”.

This is the second year International Paper has packed feminine hygiene kits for the community. The kits include feminine products and a personalized note in a discrete bag. The kits were distributed to the Health and Hope Clinic, Pace Center for Girls and United Way of West Florida.

“We are proud to support the organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the young women in our community,” said Nicole Crawley, area process manager, Pensacola Mill. “Period poverty is a serious issue that not many people realize exists, and we must work together to care for and uplift members in our community.”

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. Each year, more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 