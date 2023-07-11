International Paper Assembles More Than 500 Feminine Care Kits For Community

Employee volunteers at International Paper Pensacola gathered recently to assemble more than 500 feminine care kits to end “period poverty”.

This is the second year International Paper has packed feminine hygiene kits for the community. The kits include feminine products and a personalized note in a discrete bag. The kits were distributed to the Health and Hope Clinic, Pace Center for Girls and United Way of West Florida.

“We are proud to support the organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the young women in our community,” said Nicole Crawley, area process manager, Pensacola Mill. “Period poverty is a serious issue that not many people realize exists, and we must work together to care for and uplift members in our community.”

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. Each year, more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame.