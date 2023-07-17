High Speed Fiber Internet Buildout Continues In North Escambia

July 17, 2023

Work is continuing on a high speed fiber internet network in North Escambia.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) and partner Conexon Connect will bring internet speeds reaching 2 Gig up and down for $50 to $100 a month in EREC’s service footprint.

In late May, work started to pull the fiber cable out across the area from EREC’s Bratt Substation. Fiber cabinets have been installed at the Bratt and Oak Grove substations; they are large, free-standing, climate controlled cabinets that contain the necessary equipment to provide the internet service across the fiber network.

Batteries in the cabinets can keep the network powered for up to eight hours in the event of a power failure, and a generator can be used in a more extended outage. The remainder of the network in North Escambia is passive — no other power or equipment needed along the fiber to provide service.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured: The installation of a fiber cabinet at the EREC Bratt Substation on Bratt Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 