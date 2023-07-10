High School Basketball Coach Charged With Aggravated Assault, Battery

A high school basketball coach and teacher has been charged with assault and battery related charges following an incident Sunday afternoon.

Michael Taylor, 48, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – dating violence, felony domestic battery by strangulation, misdemeanor cyberstalking, and misdemeanor battery.

Taylor was the head basketball coach at Northview High School for the 2019-2020 season where he had a record of 0-22. He was later hired by West Florida High School as a basketball coach and a teacher, according to the school website and social media.

Taylor allegedly held a firearm to the victim’s head, then strangled them until they passed out, according to an arrest report. He also allegedly cyberstalked the victim on July 9, and physically struck the victim several times between the dates of July 2 and July 7, the report continues.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor had a “continuing and significant relationship of romantic nature for approximately two years” with the unnamed victim.

Taylor remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday afternoon where he was being held without bond.

According to the Escambia County Public Schools, Taylor is now suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, as required by Florida statute.