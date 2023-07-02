FWC Law Enforcement Report: Deer Depredation, Boating And Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Allgood and Hahr were checking for permitted deer depredation. The officers arrived in the general area and observed a light shining in a field. They located two subjects hunting over a field that had not been planted. One of the subjects admitted he knew the field was not planted and that he could not hunt it. The officers located a spent .308 shell casing located in the field. The casing matched one of the guns possessed by the subjects. Deer Depredation Permits are issued to farmers when wildlife are damaging their crops. Since this field has not been planted, both subjects violated the rules pertaining to the Deer Depredation Permit and were issued citations for the violations.

Area officers worked a targeted enforcement action on Bayou Chico related to derelict vessels and vessels at risk of becoming derelict. This area is known to contain anchored vessels that are not maintained. This often leads to the vessel sinking and becoming a navigational and environmental hazard. Officers checked 23 anchored vessels and 21 violations were documented. These violations ranged from failure to transfer title, no registration or expired registration, at-risk vessel, and no navigation lights. In addition, an individual with an active warrant who was living on an at-risk vessel was arrested. Owners of several vessels are still being identified.

Officers Ramos, Allgood and Long were on patrol and observed an adult male carelessly operating a personal watercraft at high speeds in an idle speed zone with a small child on board. The officers conducted a boating safety inspection on the PWC and observed many signs of impairment coming from the operator. Officer Ramos asked the operator to perform standardized field sobriety tasks and the disoriented operator performed poorly. Officer Ramos placed the operator under arrest for boating under the influence. The subject was booked in the county jail for BUI and issued a citation for refusing to provide a breath sample. The State Attorney’s Office is investigating an additional charge of child neglect. Officers Allgood and Long ensured the child was safely reunited with another guardian during the suspect’s arrest.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Bower was on patrol and observed a vessel returning to the boat ramp late at night without navigation lights. During the inspection, bush hooking equipment (large weights, lines, large hooks) was observed on the vessel. A cooler on the vessel containing catfish and bream was located. The subjects denied partaking in bush hooking and said they used the rod and reel to catch the catfish. It is illegal to possess any bush hooking equipment while in possession of a freshwater game species. The subject was issued a notice to appear for the violation.

Officer Bower received information from a Wildlife Alert stating an angler was keeping over the bag limit of redfish. It was later determined the subject walked back to his condo with the cooler of fish. Officer Bower located the subject’s residence and heard noises coming from the garage. Officer Bower knocked on the garage door, but no one answered. Officer Bower waited nearby and observed several occupants entering the home. Officer Bower contacted them and asked if the subject was home. The subject came outside and admitted to having a cooler of fish. The subject was in possession of five redfish, four of them were undersized, and one flounder. The subject was issued a notice to appear for possession of over the bag limit of redfish, enhanced penalty, and possession of undersized redfish.

Officer Corbin was on patrol at a local boat ramp when he observed a vessel return at night. A vessel stop was conducted for a resource inspection. During the inspection, the subject was found in possession of six bass, one which was beheaded and gutted. The subject admitted to using the head of the bass as bait. The subject said he had begun fishing the day prior. The vessel did not have a hull identification number displayed. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for being in possession of gamefish not in whole condition.

Officer Bower received information that an oversized redfish was speared from underneath a local fishing pier. Officer Bower contacted the subject and the subject stated he saw the fish but was unsure what type and size of fish it was but decided to spear it anyway. The redfish measured 34 inches in length. The subject was issued notice to appear for spearfishing a redfish and being in possession of an oversized redfish. He was also issued a warning for spearfishing 100 yards from a public pier.

Officer Bower was on patrol and located a privately owned livery. The owner had been in business for two years renting his personally owned vessel. A livery inspection was conducted to ensure the subject had all required documents, permits and safety equipment. It was determined the subject did not have NASBLA-approved boater safety education, boating safety signage, FWC Livery Permit, or a FWC rental form and failed to do an on-the-water demonstration to ensure the subjects knew how to operate the vessel. Officer Bower educated the subject about how to become compliant with the livery laws. The subject was issued a notice to appear for not having a NASBLA-approved boater safety education and not having proper signage and issued warnings other violations.

Officer Bower was on patrol and observed a vessel in a wrecked condition. The vessel is grounded and unable to be moved under its own power and will need mechanical assistance to be removed from the shoreline. The owner was located and issued the Derelict Vessel Notification of Rights packet and notice to appear citations for storing a derelict vessel upon waters of the state. The subject was also issued a citation for expired registration over six months.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.