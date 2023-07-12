Free Wi-Fi Now Available On All ECAT Buses

July 12, 2023

Free wi-fi is now available on all Escambia County Area Transit buses.

Commuters can now use their travel time to catch up on work emails, attend virtual meetings or even stream their favorite shows, according to ECAT. Riders will simply need to connect to the network and accept the terms and conditions.

“Providing Wi-Fi on public transit is a game-changer for our commuters,” said Mass Transit Director Rodriquez Kimbrough. “We understand the importance of staying connected and we are committed to providing our riders with the best possible experience.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 