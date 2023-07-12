Free Wi-Fi Now Available On All ECAT Buses

Free wi-fi is now available on all Escambia County Area Transit buses.

Commuters can now use their travel time to catch up on work emails, attend virtual meetings or even stream their favorite shows, according to ECAT. Riders will simply need to connect to the network and accept the terms and conditions.

“Providing Wi-Fi on public transit is a game-changer for our commuters,” said Mass Transit Director Rodriquez Kimbrough. “We understand the importance of staying connected and we are committed to providing our riders with the best possible experience.”