Free Community Picnic Saturday At Gonzalez Baptist Church

A free community picnic will be held Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gonzalez Baptist Church.

There will be a fre pulled pork or chicken barbecue lunch, along with live music, games and treats for kids of all ages, bounce houses ,community resources and more. Guest speaker will be Daniel Souers, CEO of Gulf Winds Credit Union, who will speak on faith in the business world

The church is located at 1590 Pauline Street, at the corner of Pauline and Chemstrand.