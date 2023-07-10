FPL Proposes 18 Acre Vehicle And Equipment Storage Lot In Molino

Florida Power & Light is proposing an 18 acre vehicle parking and storage yard along Highway 29 in Molino.

The property at 5400 North Highway 29 is across the road from Jimmy’s Grill

FPL says the property would be used by FPL or FPL affiliates for the parking, staging or storage of vehicles and equipment, and those vehicles may include service vehicles, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, boat trailers, contractor trailers and equipment. Stored equipment might include power poles, cable spools, light fixture parts, solar panels and more.

“In addition, the site is strategically located and can serve as one of FPL’s staging lots for vehicles and equipment for our hurricane and severe storm response teams,” FPL said in a development application.

The proposed development includes a paved lot, stormwater management, lighting, landscaping, irrigation and a security fence and a gate. There are no proposed buildings.

The Escambia County Escambia County Development Review Committee will hold a pre-application meeting on the proposal Wednesday.

In 2019 and into early 2020, the then-Gulf Power used the lot to store equipment and supplies for an underground natural gas pipeline from Century to Plant Crist.

Pictured above: FPL is proposing an 18 acre vehicle parking and storage yard along Highway 29 in Molino. Pictured below: The site was previously used for staging during a natural gas pipeline project in 2019 and 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.