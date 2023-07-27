Escambia Tax Collector Renew Express Payment Hub Now Online

July 27, 2023

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Renew Express payment hub is now online.

When registrations are renewed or a specialty license plate is purchased, the customer can choose same day pickup and use the tax collector’s Expressway Lockers for contactless pickup.

The newest service is e-title printing. Order and e-title online, and it will be waiting. Simply show an ID and sign for the printed title.

“Our staff has been working hard to create and bring these new services to our citizens,” Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said.

The express services are available at county-taxes.net/fl-escambia or click on “Payment Center” at www.escambiataxcollector.com.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 