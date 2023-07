Escambia Man Charged With Homicide After Shooting In Lounge Parking Lot

A man has been charged with homicide following a shooting Friday night at an Escambia County lounge.

Michael Andrew Rodriguez, 39, was booked in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the parking lot of Sam’s Lounge on North Old Corry Field Road. Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

There were no details on a motive released.