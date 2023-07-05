Escambia County Commission Meeting Canceled This Week

The Escambia County Commission meeting that was scheduled for Thursday evening, July 6 has been canceled.

The corresponding Agenda Review meeting and Gary Sansing Public Forum are also canceled.

The commission is set to begin budget workshops with an all-day meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on July 10. Other commission meetings on the schedule this month include a Committee of the Whole workshop at 9 a.m. on July 13 and a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 18.