Driver’s License Driving Tests Available Next Saturday During Special Event

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford will offer special hours next Saturday for driver’s license driving tests.

The tests will be offered from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Marcus Pointe office located at 6451 North “W” Street.

New drivers who are under the age of 18 and who have held a permit for at least six months, may email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com to confirm eligibility and schedule an appointment. New drivers over the age of 18 may test at any time. Request an appointment at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. As of publication time of this story, afternoon appointments were available.

A safety inspection of the applicant’s vehicle will be performed to ensure that lights, signals, tires, and brakes are operational and in good repair. Applicants should be prepared to present valid proof of insurance and registration for the vehicle in which they wish to test. Rental cars may be used, but a rental agreement and proof of insurance must be presented.

Driving tests resulting from a medical review or multiple crashes will not be offered during the special Saturday events

Pictured: Driving tests for driver’s licenses were offered during a special event Saturday, July 22 at the ECTC Marcus Pointe office. About 80 people were served. Another event will be held Saturday, July 29. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.